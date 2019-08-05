(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The malicious designs of India to change the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been exposed after revoking of article 370 that would allow influx of Indians, Sikhs and others in Muslim dominating valley thus converting Muslims into minority

The act of abrogation of Article 35 A and 370 of the Indian constitution, is an attempt to change demographic structure in Muslim dominated in the held valley and converting majority Muslims into minority. This situation would bring more destabilization, chaos and anarchy in the held valley besides dangerous consequences for the entire region, observed by experts from different walks of life while talking to APP.

"With revoking of Article 370, India has violated its commitment made in United Nations on the lingering dispute of Kashmir. The people of IoK would never accept such unilateral and unlawful move as it would divide the held valley besides converting Muslims into minority," said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

He said abrogation of Article-370 by India was a severe violation of UNSC's resolutions and international laws. He said such unlawful Indians actions would further aggravate security situation in IoK and deteriorate bilateral relations between the two nuclear armed countries.

He said India was totally disregarding international obligations through such amateur moves and her arrogance would only result in heightening conflict dynamics and would pull the entire region to fire.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory and India can't change its special status through abrogation of such article," he said, adding this decision is against UN Charter and UNSC's resolutions and urged the world community to take serious notice of it.

He said India cannot change the public opinion through such move and has no legal or constitutional justification for it being a disputed territory and on agenda of UNSC since 1948.

"The road to peace in South Asia is passing through Kashmir and time has come for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on it for lasting peace and stability in the sub-continent,' ambassador Manzoor said.

Former Information Officer, Misal Khan has strongly condemned India's decision and termed it a serious violations of UNSC's resolutions and international human rights laws.

"The 72 years-old dispute on which four wars were fought between Pakistan and India could not be addressed through such unlawful act that exposed Indians evil designs and is a big stigma on the face of Indian secularism," Misal Khan said.

"India is unnerved after a historic meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump in which the latter candidly offered for mediation on Kashmir issue," he said.

"The meeting between the two leaders frustrated Indian leadership who an awkward move had rushed to revoke the said article through a Presidential decree to scrape the special status of IOK,'" Misal Khan maintained.

He said repealing of constitutional articles that were protecting the special status of Kashmir would not bring any halt to freedom struggle in IOK rather independence movement would touch new heights.

"Freedom movement in IoK has entered into a critical phase and time is nearer when people of the held valley would get independence form Indian yoke very soon." "Strong voices are being raised in IoK and even from India about abrogation of the said articles, extra judicial killing and human rights violations and it is best time for UN and US to take serious notice of human rights violations in IoK," he remarked.

Senior economist, Sumbul Riaz also condemned Indian decision of revoking article 370 and termed it against international law and UNSC resolutions. She said it was India that moved to UNSC for plebiscite on Kashmir issue and later backtracked from it.

She strongly supported declaration of National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day and lauded the unflinching resolve and strong commitment of NSC's towards Kashmir cause.

The experts reiterated that Kashmir was a longstanding unresolved international dispute, which needed peaceful resolution and urged India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.