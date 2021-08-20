UrduPoint.com

Revolutionary Steps For Delivery Of Quality Education, Health Cover Across AJK Soon: AJK PM

Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that revolutionary steps would be taken for the provision of health and education facilities to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir

Talking to different delegations at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, he said special emphasis will be given for the development of infrastructure to extend better communication facilities to the people.

He said problems being faced by the people of the state will be redress and accountability process would be started without any discrimination.

He said corruption is the great hurdle in the way of development of the country and expressed his intention to carry out an intensive anti corruption drive.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the Pakistan Prime Minister is taking keen interest in the development of Azad Kashmir with special emphasis on Tourism development to create jobs for the educated youth and added that Prime Minister Pakistan is also taking revolutionary steps to address the basic problems of the people.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abbdul Qayyum Niazi visited the residence of Secretary Information and Information technology Midhat Shahzad and expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of her father. He prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Principal Secretary Zafar Khan was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also visited the residence of Secretary local government and rural development Raja Ijaz Ahmed Khan and condoled with him over the death of his elder brother. Principal Secretary Zafar Khan was also present on the occasion.

