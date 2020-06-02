UrduPoint.com
Rich Tributes Paid To Kashmiri Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:48 PM

Rich tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui while paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs have said that the youth are preferring resistance against promising carriers.

Bilal Siddiqui said the youth were offering priceless services for the sacred cause of freedom, Kashmir Media Service reported. "Their ... blood will never go waste, nor could India prevent the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle to achieve the cherished dream of freedom." Reacting to the mass destruction of property and arson in Pulwama by the troops, he termed it an act of cowardice and a deliberate move to inflict collective punishment to the freedom loving Kashmiri people.

Bilal Siddiqui while denouncing cordon and search operations in length and breadth of the territory said that occupational forces were making people to suffer despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi strongly condemned the killings and vandalism by Indian forces across the occupied territory.

He said the Kashmir dispute is still pending with the UN Security Council and it is the responsibility of the World body to take immediate steps to resolve the dispute and to prevent human rights abuses by India in the occupied territory. He also condemned the raid by police on the residence of Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir, in Pulwama and torturing of his elder brother and two nephews.

