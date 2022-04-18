UrduPoint.com

Rich Tributes Paid To S. Hameed Wani On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

A rich tributes were paid to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian occupation forces in his hometown Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 18th April, 1998

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A rich tributes were paid to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian occupation forces in his hometown Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 18th April, 1998.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC leaders while paying rich tributes to Shaheed Wani on his death anniversary, today, said he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom lover across the occupied region.

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi's Tihar jail while paying tributes to Wani said that he sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause.

He expressed concern over the increase in killing and detention of the Kashmir people at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris.

Among others who paid tributes to the martyred leader include Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Mehmood Ahmad Sagar and Altaf Hussain Wani. They said that the martyred leader was a dauntless lion heart who fought against India's illegal occupation of his motherland till his death.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Jail Sagar Jammu Srinagar New Delhi April Muslim Media From Love

Recent Stories

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

9 minutes ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

9 minutes ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

13 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested

Kite seller arrested

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.