Rickshaw drivers rally to express solidarity with people of IoK

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rickshaw Drivers Association took out a rally here Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir whose lives have been traumatized by the curfew completing 11th week.

The drivers carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags chanted slogans against atrocities of Indian forces in the valley and reiterated the resolve to continue support for the Kashmiris until they won their freedom.

The speakers said the people of Pakistan would continue their support for the Kashmiris.

They condemned India for turning the whole valley of 8 million people into a prison.They said the RSS inspired government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi discriminated and persecuted Muslims and other minorities in India because they believed in the supremacist concept of Hindutva.

The speakers said Pakistan's government was efficiently fighting the case of Kashmir on the international platforms but the global community so far appeared indifferent to the miseries being meted out to the Kashmiris by the occupational forces.