UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rickshaw Drivers Rally To Express Solidarity With People Of IoK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Rickshaw drivers rally to express solidarity with people of IoK

The Rickshaw Drivers Association took out a rally here Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir whose lives have been traumatized by the curfew completing 11th week

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rickshaw Drivers Association took out a rally here Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir whose lives have been traumatized by the curfew completing 11th week.

The drivers carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags chanted slogans against atrocities of Indian forces in the valley and reiterated the resolve to continue support for the Kashmiris until they won their freedom.

The speakers said the people of Pakistan would continue their support for the Kashmiris.

They condemned India for turning the whole valley of 8 million people into a prison.They said the RSS inspired government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi discriminated and persecuted Muslims and other minorities in India because they believed in the supremacist concept of Hindutva.

The speakers said Pakistan's government was efficiently fighting the case of Kashmir on the international platforms but the global community so far appeared indifferent to the miseries being meted out to the Kashmiris by the occupational forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Electric Supply Company to offer discounted ..

1 minute ago

Justice Amin-Ud-Din to take oath on Monday

1 minute ago

Film, TV director Ayub Khawar attends seminar at P ..

1 minute ago

Philippines embassy police colonel attach Marloon ..

1 minute ago

Karsaz tragedy, a black chapter of country's histo ..

9 minutes ago

China's industrial output up 5.6 pct in first thre ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.