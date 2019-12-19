Rickshaw Union expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of rickshaw drivers and members of civil society participated in the demonstration staged here outside the Lahore Press Club.

The protestors were carrying banner and placards inscribed with different slogans against curfew in the occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Speaking on the occasion, union leader Majeed Ghuari said:" We demand the world to take notice of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir."