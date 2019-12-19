UrduPoint.com
Rickshaw Union Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Rickshaw Union expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of rickshaw drivers and members of civil society participated in the demonstration staged here outside the Lahore Press Club.

The protestors were carrying banner and placards inscribed with different slogans against curfew in the occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Speaking on the occasion, union leader Majeed Ghuari said:" We demand the world to take notice of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir."

