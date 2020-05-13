Rising tide of fascist Hindutva mindset in India matter of grave concern for humanity: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the rising tide of fascist Hindutva mindset in India was a matter of grave concern for humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the rising tide of fascist Hindutva mindset in India was a matter of grave concern for humanity.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, who called on him, said a news release.

The AJK President said that the Hindu-extremists in India claim to be the ultimate majority and have taken steps to marginalize the Muslim population by introducing citizenship laws that would lead to their disenfranchisement. "These zealots romanticize a Hindu-subcontinent reminisces of the Akhand-Bharat of 'yesteryears', he said.

Masood Khan said that India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has introduced the New Domicile Rules, in an attempt to permanently alter the demography of the disputed territory. The BJP-RSS led central government has exaggerated historic records by claiming to "rebuild" almost 100,000 temples in IOJK leading to the settling of Hindus from all over India in IOJK. He said that the Indian government has through gerrymandering transformed the limits of Constituencies all over IOJK in order to give an unfair advantage to Hindu candidates.

Lamenting the presence of 900,000 Indian occupation forces in IOJK, the President said that under the current COVID-19 lockdown the Indian forces have intensified their repression against Kashmiris. They have killed over 60 Kashmiri youth since the imposition of the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

Referring to IOJK's Police Chief's claim of an increase of 350 "militants" to the already 230 present in IOJK, the President rejected the absurd claim of launch-pads in AJK used for cross-LoC infiltrations. "No infiltration is taking place", he asserted.

Professor Sajid Mir said that the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will in its routine meetings continue to discuss the Kashmir issue and the latest situation there.

He said that we must all strive to keep Kashmir on the global media agenda. He added that concerted efforts will be taken to rejuvenate focus on the Kashmir issue. In the long run, he said, we should concentrate on enhancing our diplomatic, political and economic strengths.