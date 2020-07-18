UrduPoint.com
Rising Trend Continues 32 Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerges Raising Tally To 1840 In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rising trend continues 32 fresh COVID-19 positive cases emerges raising tally to 1840 in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel corona virus COVID-19 spread after the 32 more cases, tested positive, and hospitalized during last 24 hours raising tally to 1840 in the liberated territory till late Saturday, State health authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel corona virus COVID-19 spread after the 32 more cases, tested positive, and hospitalized during last 24 hours raising tally to 1840 in the liberated territory till late Saturday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 1094 patients out of total of 1840 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media late Friday night.

These include 17 more patients discharged after complete recovery in the state-controlled health facilities across AJK on Saturday.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK � which include 05 in Muzaffarabaed, 02 in Kotli, 03 in Mirpur, 19 in Bhimbher and one each in Neelam and Jhelum valley, 04 Poonch and 03 in Bagh districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 46 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 06 in Muzaffarabad, 08 in Poonch district, 11 in Mirpur, 03 in Bhimbher 02 in Bagh and 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 700 patients tested positive, 620 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 80 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 330 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 21838 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for tests, of which the results of 21786 had been received with a total of 1808 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Friday a total of 19175 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were being awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

APP / AHR.

