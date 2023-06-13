UrduPoint.com

Rising Trend Of Water Level In Rivers Flows, Reservoirs In Country Including AJK Afoot:

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs in country including AJK afoot:

Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Tuesday as under

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) : Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Tuesday as under:~ Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 128,000 cusecs and Outflows 65,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 63,700 cusecs and Outflows 63,700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 76,900 cusecs and Outflow 76,900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 56,200 cusecs and Outflows 37,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38,100 cusecs and Outflows 19,100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 102,300 cusecs and Outflows 97,300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 124,000 cusecs and Outflows 118,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 97,500 cusecs and Outflows 90,900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 70,200 cusecs and Outflows 58,700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 56,000 cusecs and Outflows 22,600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 12,700 cusecs and Outflows 4,600 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 19,300 cusecs and Outflow 10,300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8,900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,402 feet, present level 1,438.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.748 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1,139.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 1.376 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.096 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Rains

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

6 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

16 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

2 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy fo ..

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.