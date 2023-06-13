Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs in country including AJK afoot:

Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Tuesday as under

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) : Following rains and melting of glaciers at various parts of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was reported on Tuesday as under:~ Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 128,000 cusecs and Outflows 65,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 63,700 cusecs and Outflows 63,700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 76,900 cusecs and Outflow 76,900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 56,200 cusecs and Outflows 37,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38,100 cusecs and Outflows 19,100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 102,300 cusecs and Outflows 97,300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 124,000 cusecs and Outflows 118,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 97,500 cusecs and Outflows 90,900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 70,200 cusecs and Outflows 58,700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 56,000 cusecs and Outflows 22,600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 12,700 cusecs and Outflows 4,600 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 19,300 cusecs and Outflow 10,300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8,900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,402 feet, present level 1,438.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.748 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1,139.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 1.376 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.096 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.