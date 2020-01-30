Role of AJK Radio, TV lauded for promoting Kashmir cause: Chief Secretary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana has lauded the role of Azad Kashmir Radio and Television for promoting the Kashmir cause and ongoing development in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana has lauded the role of Azad Kashmir Radio and Television for promoting the Kashmir cause and ongoing development in the region.

He was presiding over a meeting of the officials of Azad Kashmir Radio and AJK Television in the State's metropolis on Thursday. Secretary Information Ms. Midhat Shahzad, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, representatives of the local journalist bodies and others were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the matters and problems relating to both the national institutions operating in the liberated territory.

Rana said both the organizations were playing a pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute in its true perspective as well as developmental activities by the government in the region.

He said state government wanted to strengthen all its institutions and assured that all genuine problems of the Azad Kashmir Radio and Television would be addressed on priority.

The Chief Secretary directed the General Manager AJK Television and Station Director AK Radio Muzaffarabad to give their recommendations for the betterment of their respective institutions.

Meanwhile, Mathar Niaz Rana hosted a reception in honor of newly elected office bearers of Central Press Club Muzaffarabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that despite several challenges, local journalists are discharging their duties with professional commitments and missionary zeal.

The Chief Secretary asked the journalists to identify the shortcomings of the AJK government and assured that these would be addressed.

Members of the newly elected CPC body, Secretary Services, Information, DGPR, DG IT, Brigadier Suleman, Raja Sikander and senior journalists attended the reception.