UrduPoint.com

Roundtable Kashmir Moot Lambastes India For "Rising State Repression In IIOJK"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Rising State Repression in IIOJK"

The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Islamabad-based Institute of Strategic Studies, (ISSI), held a roundtable on "Rising State Repression in IIOJK" in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Islamabad-based Institute of Strategic Studies, (ISSI), held a roundtable on "Rising State Repression in IIOJK" in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday.

Welcoming the guests, Director ISC Dr. Saif Malik said that ISC is Pakistan's first ever India focused centre that specifically looks into the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that August 5, 2019 brought many changes for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and has made the lives of people more miserable. In fact, August 5 is Kashmir's 9/11.

Referring to the unabated human rights abuses, he wondered how the world that calls itself "civilised" can be sensitised about the situation in IIOJ&K.

Ershad Mahmud, Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell was of the view that the human rights conditions in IIOJK are gradually attracting significant international attention.

Referring to the report by an international law firm Stoke White and other reports by human rights groups, Ershad said that Amit Shah and Ajeet Doval are key architects of present Kashmir policy that completely rely on excessive use of power and repression to achieve political goals.

He also highlighted the fact that by arresting noted Kashmiri journalists and human rights activists, India is clearly signalling that there is no space for any sort of activism.

Senator Zarqa Suharwardi said that the international community is very much aware of the situation in IIOJK but that is not enough.

She said that under draconian laws that India has imposed in IIOJ&K, young boys are picked up from their homes and taken to far-flung areas without informing their parents and family members.

The same is being done with the bodies of shaheeds which are forcefully taken away from families.

Alaf Hussain Wani, Chairman, Kashmir Institute of International Relations suggested that there is much literature available on the human rights violations in IIOJ&K which needs to be disseminated.

Barrister Nida Salam condemned the atrocities and violation of fundamental human rights taking place in IIOJ&K.

She said that enforced disappearance, torture and rape are against international laws, commitments and obligations and India is in breach of all of these.

Raja Muhammad Sajjad, Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell highlighted three phases in the history of the Kashmir conflict i-e. 1947-1989, 1989 - 2019 and lastly the phase that started on August 5, 2019. This last phase, starting from August 5, 2019 has brought with it many difficulties for the people of IIOJ&K as India has launched an onslaught on Kashmiri land, culture, language and civilisation.

He suggested that cases against Indian atrocities should be initiated in the courts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which will then help in taking the issue to international courts.

During the course of the discussion, Iftikhar Gillani said that ICRC used to meet the Kashmiri prisoners but now that practice has been discontinued by it.

He stressed the need for ICRC to resume its engagement with Kashmiris imprisoned within IIOJK or in other parts of India.

Towards the end of the event, Ershad Mahmd once again stressed the fact that slow genocide is taking place in IIOJ&K and the world needs to take note of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Young Jammu Same Stoke Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Family Event All From Government

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

7 minutes ago
 Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

13 minutes ago
 Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

28 minutes ago
 Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missin ..

Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missing: authorities

1 minute ago
 158 fertilizer points set up in district

158 fertilizer points set up in district

1 minute ago
 Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All ..

Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All Security Issues - Defense Min ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.