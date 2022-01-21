Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Rising State Repression in IIOJK"

(@FahadShabbir)

The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Islamabad-based Institute of Strategic Studies, (ISSI), held a roundtable on "Rising State Repression in IIOJK" in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday

Welcoming the guests, Director ISC Dr. Saif Malik said that ISC is Pakistan's first ever India focused centre that specifically looks into the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that August 5, 2019 brought many changes for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and has made the lives of people more miserable. In fact, August 5 is Kashmir's 9/11.

Referring to the unabated human rights abuses, he wondered how the world that calls itself "civilised" can be sensitised about the situation in IIOJ&K.

Ershad Mahmud, Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell was of the view that the human rights conditions in IIOJK are gradually attracting significant international attention.

Referring to the report by an international law firm Stoke White and other reports by human rights groups, Ershad said that Amit Shah and Ajeet Doval are key architects of present Kashmir policy that completely rely on excessive use of power and repression to achieve political goals.

He also highlighted the fact that by arresting noted Kashmiri journalists and human rights activists, India is clearly signalling that there is no space for any sort of activism.

Senator Zarqa Suharwardi said that the international community is very much aware of the situation in IIOJK but that is not enough.

She said that under draconian laws that India has imposed in IIOJ&K, young boys are picked up from their homes and taken to far-flung areas without informing their parents and family members.

The same is being done with the bodies of shaheeds which are forcefully taken away from families.

Alaf Hussain Wani, Chairman, Kashmir Institute of International Relations suggested that there is much literature available on the human rights violations in IIOJ&K which needs to be disseminated.

Barrister Nida Salam condemned the atrocities and violation of fundamental human rights taking place in IIOJ&K.

She said that enforced disappearance, torture and rape are against international laws, commitments and obligations and India is in breach of all of these.

Raja Muhammad Sajjad, Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell highlighted three phases in the history of the Kashmir conflict i-e. 1947-1989, 1989 - 2019 and lastly the phase that started on August 5, 2019. This last phase, starting from August 5, 2019 has brought with it many difficulties for the people of IIOJ&K as India has launched an onslaught on Kashmiri land, culture, language and civilisation.

He suggested that cases against Indian atrocities should be initiated in the courts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which will then help in taking the issue to international courts.

During the course of the discussion, Iftikhar Gillani said that ICRC used to meet the Kashmiri prisoners but now that practice has been discontinued by it.

He stressed the need for ICRC to resume its engagement with Kashmiris imprisoned within IIOJK or in other parts of India.

Towards the end of the event, Ershad Mahmd once again stressed the fact that slow genocide is taking place in IIOJ&K and the world needs to take note of it.