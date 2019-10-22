Routine line in IOK remains badly hit on 79th day

The routine life continues to remain badly hit on 79th consecutive day, Tuesday, in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region with continued heavy deployment of Indian forces and strict restrictions in place under Section 144 in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The routine life continues to remain badly hit on 79th consecutive day, Tuesday, in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region with continued heavy deployment of Indian forces and strict restrictions in place under Section 144 in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, some postpaid mobile phone connections have been restored a week ago, but there's no sign of restoring the internet and prepaid cellular phone services for the inhabitants of the territory. Owing to these circumstances, people are cut off from their loved ones, healthcare services have taken a hit and tourism has grounded to a halt.

Public transport is off the roads. Shops and business centers barring few hours in the morning and evening continue to remain shut. Though educational institutions and offices are open yet very few show up there.

This is a kind of an informal but widespread civil disobedience movement, which has gripped the Valley to protest India's August 5 illegal action and its efforts to portray a sense of normalcy in the territory.

People from all walks of life including students, shopkeepers, fruit growers, businessmen and public and private sector workers are all participating in this extensive and non-violent initiative.

According to media reports, postpaid mobile services, which were recently restored in the Kashmir Valley, may be shut again ahead of October 31 when J&K will be declared as the UT. This will be one of the measures on part of the IOK administration to foil any anti-India protests.

The CRPF units deployed in IOK have planned to equip their dogs with special cameras, which will help handlers to understand what dogs are viewing. The process of purchasing these cameras has been initiated. The officials have claimed that CRPF will be the first Indian force to purchase these cameras for its K9 unit.