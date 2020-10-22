UrduPoint.com
RSF Denounces Sealing Of Kashmir Times In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:06 PM

RSF denounces sealing of Kashmir times in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Paris-based journalists' body, Reporters without Borders (RSF), has denounced the sealing of the English daily Kashmir Times in Srinagar by the Indian authorities, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials of Delhi-run Estate Department evicted journalists from the office of the English-language Kashmir Times newspaper on Monday in Srinagar and then sealed the premises, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The arbitrary way the Kashmir Times' journalists were expelled from their office is extremely shocking," said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk, in a statement released on the website of the organization.

He said the administration of IIOJK no longer even bothers to provide a legal facade to the actions it takes to attack the free press. We ask India's Supreme Court to intervene in this flagrant violation of article 19 of the constitution, he added.

