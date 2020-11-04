The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that despite using all its tricks and plans in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the RSS-backed Indian government has failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that despite using all its tricks and plans in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the RSS-backed Indian government has failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the Modi-led fascist regime to stop machinations to achieve its nefarious designs in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical background in the larger interest of the region and the world at large.

The spokesman said that the Kashmiris were determined to thwart India's wicked agenda to change the demography of the IIOJK with unity and added that New Delhi had miserably failed in creating fissures among the Kashmiri resistance groups.

"Indian machinations will not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing the cause of freedom as they are convinced that India is planning to deprive them of their identity, culture and Muslim majority character," he added.

The APHC asked India to learn from history and stop extrajudicial killings and venomous propaganda against the Kashmir freedom movement and resolve the dispute within the framework of the UN resolutions.