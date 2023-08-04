RSS-led Modi regime made abortive attempt to scrap special status of IIOJK: Anwar

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that RSS-led Modi's government made an abortive attempt to scrap the special status of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) ,Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that RSS-led Modi's government made an abortive attempt to scrap the special status of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on Friday, AJK PM referring to the illegal and unlawful measures the BJP government has taken on and after Aug 5, 2019, said, "The RSS-influenced regime led by Modi abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir to fulfil Hindutva agenda in the region".

He said that the Kashmiris living on both sides of the ceasefire line, abroad and the rest of the world would observe August 5 as a black day to register their protest against India's illegal move to annex the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the union.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the AJK PM said, the Indian government has intensified its attempts to change the region's demography and convert the majority of Muslims into a minority.

He said that the Indian action on August 5, 2019 was a violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir. "India's illegal actions cannot change the disputed status of Kashmir", he said, adding that Kashmir was one of the longstanding issues pending on the UN agenda.

The international community, he said, should put pressure on India to allow Kashmiri people to exercise the right of self-determination in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The AJK PM also hailed the people of Kashmir for their unwavering struggle and commitment to the noble cause of freedom.

He said that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for self-determination till they achieve their cherished goal for which they offered unprecedented sacrifices.