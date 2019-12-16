RSS training and arming young fanatics to target Muslims: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), has cautioned that India's Hindu fanatic RSS outfit is imparting military training to hundreds of thousands of young men and women to target Muslims

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), has cautioned that India's Hindu fanatic RSS outfit is imparting military training to hundreds of thousands of young men and women to target Muslims.

"Instead of declaring these threats from India as mere apprehensions, there is a need to prepare the whole nation particularly the youth to deal with any eventuality," he added.

Addressing an event on the theme "Kashmir Needs Attention" at Ayub Medical College which was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Student Welfare Organization, he said that India's actions on August 5 under which the held state was invaded, reoccupied, bifurcated and turned into an Indian colony, was part of a larger plan designed to carry out a pogrom and a mass exodus of Muslims from Kashmir.

He asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for the past 72 years for the realization of the right to self-determination. The incumbent Modi government, he said, has stripped Kashmir of its disputed status, and has turned it into a municipality. He said that thousands of Kashmiri youth have been arrested while the whole political leadership has been put behind bars.

The AJK President said that at present, the global media was highlighting the true picture of occupied Kashmir, while influential world parliaments including the British, French, European Parliament and US Congress continue to raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris and have condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Unfortunately, he lamented, the United Nations and major capitals of the world are still silent and their reaction over happenings in Kashmir remains disappointing.

"The followers of Hindutva policy desire to crush the Muslims not only in Pakistan and Kashmir but also the entire South Asia," he added. He said that this is no less than an ideological and existential war for which we have to prepare. He added that Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh continues threatening to disintegrate Pakistan and “retake” Azad Kashmir and we must never treat these statements as hollow threats.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the students to reach out to the global community especially their peers in order to change their perceptions and make them aware on the atrocities taking place in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that as the future of our nation you must play a crucial role in making Pakistan a strong and stable state by strengthening its economy and defense.

Earlier in his opening address, Prof. Dr. Omar Farooq, Dean Ayub Medical College, expressed the hope that Kashmir conflict would be peacefully resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. He reaffirmed that Ayub Medical College would continue to hold similar seminars and awareness campaigns on the atrocities taking place in IOJK.

Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference Abdul Hameed Lone while throwing light on the latest situation of occupied Kashmir and the Indian brutalities, urged the youth to raise their voice for the rights of their brethren on the other side of the Line of Control.

The President also appreciated the students of Ayub Medical College who earlier presented moving and emotional plays depicting the atrocities taking place in IOJK.