Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has unequivocally stated that the people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and the Kashmiris in the length and cranny of the world are determined to take Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate goal, and they will not allow any negligence in regard to the Kashmir issue.

Talking to a delegation of refugees of occupied Kashmir at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Wednesday, he said that India was attempting to create frustration among the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control through rumors to weaken the bonds of Kashmiri people with Pakistan, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

He said that India would never succeed in its heinous attempts. "The citizens of Azad Kashmir living along the LoC are valiantly facing the Indian aggression, while our 40,000 brethren who had migrated from occupied Kashmir, in spite of their problems, remain committed to the Kashmir liberation movement.

The AJK president assured that the problems of Kashmiri refugees would be resolved one by one because we believe that Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir are two parts of the same state and the refugees from occupied Kashmir also have equal rights as their brothers and sisters enjoy in the liberated territory.

Massod Khan further assured that problems like insufficient accommodation in refugee camps, lack of health and educational facilities and monthly cash allowance would be addressed by the state government. The delegation appreciated the AJK president for effectively highlighting Kashmir issue on different forums in the world.

Earlier talking to Chairman Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's Task Force on Social Youth Development Sajid Mir, the AJK president said that the people of both Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are intertwined with historical, cultural and socio-economic bonds and their hearts beat together.

He maintained that geographically, the future of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir is common as both the regions are part of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He said that as per his commitment made during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan last year, seats reserved for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan in all public sector universities of Azad Kashmir have been increased manifold, and several more steps were being taken in this regard.

He said that that we are trying to vest 4.1 million youth of both the regions with the entrepreneurship skills by launching joint ventures, and to make them abreast with modern technologies.

On this occasion, Sajid Mir proposed to the AJK president to launch academic and tourism-related exchanges programs to bridge the gap between the youth of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides, training programs should be launched for the unskilled educated youth of both regions. For this purpose, a training institute should be established in Islamabad by mutual cooperation of the governments of both Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that promotion of tourism on this route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which is rich in mineral and other natural resources can turn this region into a developed and prosperous area.