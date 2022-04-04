Sacking employees move to disempower locals: Mehbooba

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti has flayed the authorities for dismissing five government employees and said that it was a move to disempower the locals in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the authorities on Wednesday sacked police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir and four more employees.

Mehbooba Mufti in her tweet said, "On one hand GOI is recruiting retired security personnel from all over India for civilian posts in J&K. But at the same time they are deliberately firing Kashmiri govt employees to offset the balance in the administration & disempowering locals."