Sacrifices of Kashmiris never go waste: Mushaal

February 03, 2022

Human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday said the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go waste

The Kashmiri people had been given huge sacrifices for the last seven decades and would continue it till complete success, she said while talking to APP.

Mushaal said Kashmiris had been waiting for their birthright to self-determination promised by the international community but despite the passage of several decades, they had not been given their right.

She said the Kashmiri people were hopeful for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute, adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would definitely bring fruit.

She appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to use diplomatic efforts for peace and stability and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

