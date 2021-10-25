UrduPoint.com

'Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Will Bear Fruit Soon : Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:46 PM

'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly

Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhary Riaz Gujjar said the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste as the era of darkness and oppression will end soon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhary Riaz Gujjar said the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste as the era of darkness and oppression will end soon.

He expressed these views while addressing Kashmiri community during his visit here on Monday.

He said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir were under siege by the Indian Army since August 5, 2019.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir would continue to support the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

Deputy Speaker of AJ&K Assembly said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has taken historical steps for projecting the Kashmir issue and mobilizing international opinion in favour of Kashmir cause as well as for inter-faith harmony.

He said that PTI government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of people and development of the country.

Riaz Gujjar said that provision of basic facilities in the constituency LA-34 would be addressed on priority basis.

He thanked the Kashmiri community of LA-34, residing in Sargodha ,for supporting PTI in general election of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly 2021.

Local representatives of Kashmiri community including Raja Imran,Raja Saqib,Haji Liaquat and others were also present.

App/rmw-swf/

