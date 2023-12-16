Open Menu

Sacrifices Of Peshawar APS Martyred Students, Teachers To Be Remembered In Pakistan's History: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Sacrifices of Peshawar APS martyred students, teachers to be remembered in Pakistan's history: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq has said that the supreme sacrifices of the martyred students and teachers of Peshawar Army Public School would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Pakistan's history

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq has said that the supreme sacrifices of the martyred students and teachers of Peshawar Army Public school would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Pakistan's history.

In his statement issued on the anniversary of the target-killing incident, observed on Saturday, the AJK premier, while paying eulogizing tributes to the martyrs, said that it was after this dastardly incident that the Pakistan army, with the full backing of the nation, defeated terrorism and got rid the country of the menace of extremism.

He said that the Pakistani nation, in particular the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies, paid huge sacrifices in their battle against terrorism.

Terming the APS attack as the biggest tragedy, the PM lauded the resilience and patience of the parents who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attack that left the nation shell-shocked.

