Saif Urges World Powers To Take Notice Of Indian Forces' Brutalities In IoJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:44 PM

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that Indian forces were humiliating and torturing the Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian forces' brutalities in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K)

He expressing these views in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning and said that the whole Asian region is in the limelight due to terrorism, extremism, political instability, economic downfall and poverty.� Barrister Saif is leading a delegation of Senate of Pakistan comprising of Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Sana Jamali to participate in the important meeting being held in Baghdad, Iraq from 3-5 September, said a press release received here.� He said that the leadership of Asian region has to come forward, shunning differences, to pave the way for peace, stability and economic growth of the region.

� He vociferously raised the issue of Kashmir in the meeting and said that the people of occupied Kashmir were being subjected to brutal torture and humiliation and the global community must take notice of the high handedness of Indian forces.

He observed that Modi has committed crime against humanity and all his efforts are destined to fail.� He said that Pakistan wants peaceful solution to the issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people Jammu and Kashmir.� During his speech, the delegates from India try to interrupt, however, Barrister Saif effectively resisted Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, which was also acknowledged by the participants resulting in embarrassing situation for the Indian side.�In his speech, Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif observed that APA is most important for Pakistan, as Pakistan wants Asian region to flourish and prosper.

