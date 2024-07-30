Open Menu

Sardar Ibrahim Khan's Death Anniversary To Be Observed On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Sardar Ibrahim Khan's death anniversary to be observed on Wednesday

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe the 21st death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri politician and former President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, throughout the state on Wednesday with due solemnity and reverence and renewal of the pledge to continue the mission to make Kashmir freedom movement a complete success

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jul, 2024) All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe the 21st death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri politician and former President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, throughout the state on Wednesday with due solemnity and reverence and renewal of the pledge to continue the mission to make Kashmir freedom movement a complete success.

It would be a holiday throughout AJK to facilitate the people to participate in special ceremonies to pay homages to the leader, the official sources told APP on Tuesday.

Sardar Muhammad Ibrahimn Khan, breathed his last this day in 2003 after prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest in his native village in district, Rawalakot .

Special ceremonies would be organized in various parts of AJK including the capital town and the district and tehsil headquarters in that regard.

Major ceremony to observe the day will be hosted at his mausoleum in his native town Rawalakot, he aded

APP /ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jammu Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

7 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

7 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

7 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

7 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

7 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

7 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

7 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

8 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

8 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

8 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

8 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir