MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jul, 2024) All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe the 21st death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri politician and former President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, throughout the state on Wednesday with due solemnity and reverence and renewal of the pledge to continue the mission to make Kashmir freedom movement a complete success.

It would be a holiday throughout AJK to facilitate the people to participate in special ceremonies to pay homages to the leader, the official sources told APP on Tuesday.

Sardar Muhammad Ibrahimn Khan, breathed his last this day in 2003 after prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest in his native village in district, Rawalakot .

Special ceremonies would be organized in various parts of AJK including the capital town and the district and tehsil headquarters in that regard.

Major ceremony to observe the day will be hosted at his mausoleum in his native town Rawalakot, he aded

