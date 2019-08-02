Sardar Ibrahim remembered on his 16th death anniversary

Glowing tributes were paid to the founding president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan with a pledge to carry forward his mission to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir and make it a part of Pakistan

RAWALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) Glowing tributes were paid to the founding president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan with a pledge to carry forward his mission to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir and make it a part of Pakistan.

Speaking at function organized at University of Poonch to mark 16th death anniversary of the legendary leader AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said late Khan had not only practically participated in the freedom struggle of Kashmir but also served his people as politician with great dignity and wisdom.

The function was also addressed by leader of visiting EU parliamentary delegation Richard Corbett, Members of EU Parliament (MEP) Ms Irina Von Weise and MEP Shaffaq Mohammad, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Rasul Jan, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain and leader of Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe, Sardar Siddique also addressed the function.

President Masood said Ghazi Millat, a son of soil was an epoch-making hero of Kashmir and Pakistan for leading a war to get his people liberated from the brutal rule of Maharaja and adoption of historic resolutions in July 19, 1947demanding Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

“Sardar Ibrahim was great constitutionalist and firm believer of rule of law. He will be remembered and admired as great leader because of his high ideals, strong commitment and his politics based on principles,” Masood Khan said.

Sardar Masood Khan, who was 27th successor of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, said that the Kashmiri nation will remain indebted to him, and will never forget his role in the liberation war of 1947 as well as his political services as president of liberated territory.

"Sardar Ibrahim is a beacon light for the freedom fighters" he said adding that the mission started by Sardar Ibrahim and his colleagues offering great sacrifices is still incomplete, and we will have to gear up our efforts to complete this mission.

The President highlighted that the people of South Asia need to learn a lesson from the European Union states which after the World War-II had given up the path of confrontation and embraced each other to open doors of socio-economic development.

Drawing attention towards the UN Human Rights Commission report on Kashmir which has been endorsed by the European and the UK parliament also, he said under black laws, India had given free hand to its forces to randomly use force against the defenseless and peaceful Kashmiri people.

“The Kashmiri youth were being deprived of eyesight through the use of pellet guns to keep them away from their struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination. "These reports besides urging India to stop human rights violations, cease the use of pellet guns and give up attempts to change demography of Kashmir, have also called upon India to respect the internationally recognized right of self-determination of Kashmiri people," he added.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir, the AJK president asserted that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, but this is a global issue, and we would welcome offer of mediation from not only the US president but also from permanent UN Security Council members or any other organization or personality as per chapter VI of the UN charter.

He regretted that instead of resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people, India had waged a hate campaign so as to malign the Kashmir liberation movement. Sardar Masood Khan said that the partition of India would remain incomplete till the liberation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its accession to Pakistan.

"The Kashmiris are peaceful people, and they want a peaceful solution to the issue," he declared. Later, Sardar Masood Khan and the European Parliament delegation visited an exhibition and book stalls on the life, political struggle and the role of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Kashmiri liberation movement.