Sardar Masood Khan Condoles With Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Sardar Masood Khan condoles with affected families

President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives besides losses to the property because of heavy snowfall and torrential downpour in Neelum valley and other areas has expressed sympathy with the bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives besides losses to the property because of heavy snowfall and torrential downpour in Neelum valley and other areas has expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

In a statement on Monday, he particularly prayed for the death of three members of the same family including two women in an avalanche in Kel Kundian Bela and adjoining areas of Neelum valley.

The state president also expressed sorrow over burial of four school-going children in an avalanche in Lawat Bala area of the same valley.

One child had died and three were injured in the sad mishap.

The AJK president directed the state health department and the local administration to provide all possible relief and medical facilities to the citizens affected by rain and snowfall.

Every possible step should be taken to shift the local population affected by inclement weather to safer places and measures must be taken for the protection of their life and property.

Sardar Masood Khan also appealed to Red Crescent Society and other social organizations to take steps jointly with the government agencies, to save the citizens from the effects of snowfall and rains.

