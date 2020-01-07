UrduPoint.com
Sardar Masood Khan Emphasizes Upon State Media To Highlight The Kashmir Case On Priority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon the state media to highlight the Kashmir case with historical background on priority basis while countering Indian negative propaganda, highlight the Kashmir dispute on the front page in their respective newspapers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon the state media to highlight the Kashmir case with historical background on priority basis while countering Indian negative propaganda, highlight the Kashmir dispute on the front page in their respective newspapers.

He was talking to twelve member of the central press club Muzaffarabad led by its newly elected president Sajjad Qayoom at president House here on Tuesday.

He said that in recent past when India scraped the special status of IHK from its constitution on August 5 ,2019 Pakistani electronic and print media played unprecedented role in exposing India on international level but later on the media ignored the political turmoil in Indian occupied Kashmir due to political situation of the country which needs re-concentration and highlight the incidents whatever is taking places in India nowadays Masood observed.

President Masood stressed upon the local newspapers to reissue the reports issued in New York Times,Washington Post or in Wall Street general regarding Kashmir conflict.

