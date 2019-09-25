UrduPoint.com
Sardar Masood Khan Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:26 AM

Sardar Masood Khan grieved over loss of lives in earthquake

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives and property due to the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas Tuesday afternoon, has expressed sympathy with the affected families

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives and property due to the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas Tuesday afternoon, has expressed sympathy with the affected families.

The AJK president, in a statement, said according to initial reports, 19 persons, including a woman, were killed, and more than 300 injured in the earthquake, while roads, bridges, public and private properties were also damaged.

The AJK president said disruption of communication system in the area was a cause of concern.

He asked the Mirpur district administration and the people of adjoining districts to help in relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people.

It may be mentioned that nine bodies were brought to the Mirpur District Headquarter Hospital from various parts of quake hit zone.

