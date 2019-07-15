Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, expresses grief over the loss of precious lives due to flash-flooding in Leswa, Azad Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

*Rawalakot; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed deep concern and grief over the loss of preciouslives and property due to a flash-flood caused by a cloud-burst in the areaof Leswa, Neelum District.

22 people are feared to have been swept away in the flash flood that hadhit Leswa and the adjoining Bypass road.

Besides, around 200 houses, 20shops and 03 mosques have also been damaged due to this unexpected naturalcalamity.President AJK expressed his condolences over the loss of lives andsympathized with the people of the locality. He said that immediate rescueand relief operations are underway to help recover the persons and alsoprovide medical assistance to the injured.