Sardar Masood Khan urges media to highlight Kashmir issue in its true perspective

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday stressed that the national and state media should give top priority to highlight the Kashmir dispute in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda.

"After Indian actions related to the occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year, Pakistan's electronic and print media played an unprecedented role, but later the country's political situation has diverted their attention to some extent from the happening in the held territory," he added.

The president expressed these views while talking to a 12-member delegation of journalists, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The delegation, led by newly-elected President of Central Press Club Muzafarabad Sajjad Qayyum Mir, included Syed Afaq Hussain Shah, Tariq Naqqash, Aslam Mir, Basharat Mughal, Zulfiqar Hussain Butt, Saqib Ali Haidri, Azkar Naqvi, Ansar Khawaja and Secretary-General Azad Kashmir Newspapers Society Sarfraz Khawaja, AJK Presidential Secretariat said.

Sardar Masood urged the state newspapers to reserve some space on their front pages for the situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), and highlight the events taking place in the held territory and India. The media of Azad Kashmir in league with the government of the base camp of Kashmir liberation movement should expose India's unlawful and illegal actions in the held territory, he added.

The AJK president said at present the whole of India was on fire while lockdown and curfew had paralyzed life in the occupied Kashmir. Being part of the Kashmir liberation movement, the AJK journalists should effectively play their role, and expose India's evil designs against Kashmir and Pakistan, he stressed.

He maintained that India wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, and to enhance the Hindu population there through fresh delimitations. There was an utmost need to pass on such information to the common man in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he emphasized.

Sardar Masood said various proposals to ensure more active role by Azad Kashmir Radio and television would be considered.

On the occasion, President Central Press Club Sajjad Mir said that the newly elected cabinet of the press club would carry forward the steps of their predecessors, and would further revamp them. "Whether it is the Kashmir liberation movement or the situation prevailing at the Line of Control, we cannot remain ignorant about it. the Kashmir liberation movement is our first foremost priority."Earlier, the AJK president put forward various proposals to the newly elected cabinet of press club to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue, and the Kashmiri Initiative Center was established at the University of Lahore and, another center at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad in order to provide better information to the students and the people, he added.