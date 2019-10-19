Sardar Masood Khan urges the international community to act practically on UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday called upon the International community and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for taking practical steps to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir for providing justice to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and ensure peace and prosperity in the region

"Unresolved Kashmir dispute would be a permanent threat to regional peace and therefore, it is the responsibility of the The international community including United Kingdom (UK) and UNSC to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions on Kashmir, in order to provide justice to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir",he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London on Saturday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Ayub were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Masood Khan said that International media has also highlighted the Kashmir issue and giving evidence of gross violations of human rights and atrocities being perpetrated on the defenseless people of Indian occupied Kashmir by the Indian occupation force to subdue the Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination.

The AJK President highlighting the sacrifices of the valiant people of Indian occupied Kashmir said that owing to the sacrifices of the valiant people of occupied Kashmir, the United Kingdom Government has also understood the Kashmir issue and started supporting people of Indian occupied Kashmir struggle for their right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

Sardar Masood Khan said that despite lockdowns and curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri people have rejected the unilateral revoking of Article 370 and 35 A in violation of UNSC resolutions and started civil disobdience in occupied Kashmir.

He added that it would be the efforts and priority people of Azad Kashmir and people of Indian occupied Kashmir to undo the unilateral and illegal decision taken by fascist Modi led the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.

He added that he wanted to give a clear message to the people of Srinagar that they were not alone as the governments and people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were fully behind them in their struggle for the right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian yoke.

Sardar Masood Khan said that ideology of fascist Modi led Indian regime have exposed before the world as India wanted to finish Kashmir issue by telling lies that the situation of Indian occupied Kashmir was normal.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the UNSC which has promoted the Kashmir issue at the international level.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that in the twenty-first century Modi led fascist Indian government was playing the role of Hitlar as genocide, tortures, rapes and illegal detentions of people of Indian occupied Kashmir continue unabated in occupied Kashmir.

People of Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir have full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fully support his Kashmir policy.

Sardar Masood Khan lauded the efforts of High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for highlighting Kashmir issue in the United Kingdom.

In his welcome remarks,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria highlighted the current the worst situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the international community including the UK to play their vital role to end the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir and pressure India to comply with UN resolutions on Kashmir for peace and prosperity in the region.