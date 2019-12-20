UrduPoint.com
Sardar Masood Khan Urges UN To Take Notice Of India's Aggression At LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:18 PM

Sardar Masood Khan urges UN to take notice of India's aggression at LoC

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian troops in areas along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley, and has expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of two youth in the aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian troops in areas along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley, and has expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of two youth in the aggression.

Voicing grave concern over the escalating terrorism of Indian troops in different sectors of the Line of Control and targeting of civilian population of Azad Kashmir, he termed it a cowardly act by India and an attempt to divert attention from the worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in India.

In a statement, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and said that those living close to the LoC have offered extraordinary sacrifices, and the lives and properties remain a target of Indian Army.

"India's cowardly acts would never deter the valiant people of Azad Kashmir from their supreme goal of freedom, and they would continue to support the struggle going on in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for liberation from the Indian yoke and realization of right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people," he added.

The AJK president said that citizens of Azad Kashmir living along the LoC will defend the motherland shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

"What more cowardice of the Indian Army will be that the Indian Army instead of fighting Pakistan Army, was targeting defenseless, innocent and weak civilians of Azad Kashmir and is demonstrating its moral bankruptcy and non-professionalism," he asked.

Sardar Masood Khan called upon the international community including United Nations and big powers to play their role to stop India from perpetrating repression in occupied Kashmir and committing aggression against the civilian population of Azad Kashmir.

He also urged the UN military observers to inform Secretary General Antanio Guterres as well as the Security Council members about the serious violation of ceasefire line by India at the LoC.

Meanwhile, the AJK President has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Azad Kashmir Sardar Khurshid Khan, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

In a condolence message to late police officer's son Sardar Amir Khurshid, the state president pay great homage to Sardar Khurshid for his services for the state police department, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

