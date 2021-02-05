UrduPoint.com
Sardar Masood Khan Urges World Community To Become Voice Of Innocent Kahsmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Sardar Masood Khan urges world community to become voice of innocent Kahsmiris

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday expressed confidence that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free one day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday expressed confidence that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free one day.

The world community should become an effective voice of innocent Kashmiris, who had been braving the worst Indian brutalities for their just right to self-determination, he added while talking to a private news channel on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Sardar Massod said India had virtually turned the entire occupied valley into an open prison and the whole world had mow started realizing the gravity of human rights situation in IIOJK.

The people in over 100 countries today were raising their voice for the Kashmiris. and which was due to the strong support from Pakistan, which continuously highlighted its principled stand on Kashmir issue, he added.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was committed to the Kashmir cause and no power in the world could stop them for supporting the freedom struggle of their Kashmiri brethren and sisters.

He said the brutal Indian occupation forces were committing massive human rights violations in the valley, especially after New Delhi's illegal actions of August 5, 2019 to suppress Kashmiris and change the demographic apartheid of the territory by settling non-locals there.

The AJK president said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Naredra Modi's fascist face, besides the Hindutva ideology of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) being pursued by his regime.

He, however, observed that sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and they would ultimately get freedom.

Sardar Masood underlined the need for effective utilization of diplomatic means to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the held valley, who treated the people of Kashmir like 'animals' and Pakistan should further step up its efforts to get it stopped, he added.

