Sardar Masood Khan urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies against Kashmir

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to prepare to foil conspiracies being hatched by enemy against their motherland

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to prepare to foil conspiracies being hatched by enemy against their motherland.He was addressing the 17th Convocation of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday.President Khan in his convocation speech reminded the students that their brethren in the India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing barbarism at the hands of occupation troops and they were looking towards the youth in the liberated territory for the realization of their supreme struggle for freedom."Indian barbarity and its evil designs are not confined to IOK rather India is hell-bent on attacking and occupying Azad Kashmir, persecuting Muslims in India and destroying Pakistan.

You will have to prepare for warding off this threat from the enemy by politically, diplomatically and militarily strengthening Paksistan", the President emphasized.

"You must be ready to fight a war against India at Washington, New York, Brussels and London and at frontiers of the country as well.

You need to hone your communication skills to plead your case at the political and diplomatic front and strengthen your military prowess to fight any sort of aggression from the enemy against your country", Khan emphasized on the youth.The President while expressing his pleasure on the brilliant success of the students congratulated them, their parents and teachers on the successful completion of their degrees.Saying that although it was an important day for the passing out graduates especially for those who have grabbed gold medals, the President added it was the beginning of a new journey into their practical life.