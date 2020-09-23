Saving Kashmiris from Indian oppression is our collective responsibility – Masood Khan

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, has said the Ulema and Mashaikhs are the strength and identity of our society and urged them to play the role in the liberation movement of Kashmir in the same way they played a key role during the freedom movement of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, has said the Ulema and Mashaikhs are the strength and identity of our society and urged them to play the role in the liberation movement of Kashmir in the same way they played a key role during the freedom movement of Pakistan. He added that today Kashmiris are being killed and tortured by India for their loyalty to Pakistan and its ideology. Millions of Kashmiris are living under occupation and it is our collective responsibility to save our brothers and sisters from India’s aggression, he said.

The AJK President made these remarks while addressing the “Wahdat-e-Ummah Conference” organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council under the chairmanship of President Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadar. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahdi and eminent Ulemas and Mashaikh from across the country attended the conference. Political leaders and diplomats from various Muslim countries also attended the event.

In his address, President Sardar Masood Khan said that every section of the society has to play its role in bringing an end the civilizational war that India has imposed on us. He said that in order to prevent the enemy from carrying out its nefarious designs, driven by the Hindutva doctrine, against Muslims and humanity, it was necessary for us unify our ranks.

Referring to the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that there was no precedence in the world for the atrocities committed there. Dozens of young people are being killed every day and womenfolk are dishonoured. “A ten-year-old boy who tries to save the honour and dignity of his mother and sister is declared a terrorist and mercilessly killed.

Are the armed personnel entering the homes of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris the terrorist or the young boy a terrorist who stands in the way of an occupying army to defend the honour of his home?” he implored.

Describing Islam as the religion for all of humanity, President Sardar Masood Khan said that beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) started his journey alone from the cave of Hira in Makkah and today, almost 2 billion people around the globe belonging to different creeds, races and languages are a part of this beautiful religion. “This is the miracle of Islam as it was not spread by the power of the sword. It is an inclusive religion that preaches peace, tolerance and love for humanity”, he said.

The AJK president said that despite having numerical power, we lack the unifying power that defines our Ummah. He urged the Ulema and Mashaikh that they have to create the same spirit of unity within the Ummah witnessed in the early years of Islam.

He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) we can regain our former glory and save our Muslim brothers living under oppression, be it in Kashmir or Palestine.

Describing Pakistan as a bastion of Islam, President Sardar Masood Khan said that this State came into being on the basis of peace and tolerance and only these principles can sustain it. Therefore, Muslims, especially the Ulema and Mashaikhs should make it their priority to fight sectarian elements and maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood within Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks the AJK President said that will fight repression seen in Kashmir and Palestine with full might. We shall expend all our efforts to combat Islamophobia and preach the true teachings of Islam.