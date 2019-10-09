Schedule of bye election in Mirpur AJK announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission announced the schedule of bye election on a vacant seat of Legislative Assembly in Mirpur city here on Wednesday

The seat went vacant due to disqualification of a ruling PML (N) Minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed who had been convicted by the Supreme Court of AJK in a contempt of court case.

According to the schedule announced by Election Commission, polling will be held on November 24 from 8 am to 5 pm while nomination papers will be filed on October 21 during the office hours.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on very next day of filling of papers while candidates can file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of papers by October 26 at election commission's office in Muzaffarabad, Hearing of appeals will be conducted on October 28 while decisions will be announced on October 29 and date for withdrawal of nomination had been fixed as October 30 while final list of candidates will be announced on October 31 with allocation of symbols to the candidates.

The Election Commission had appointed district and session judge Mirpur as District Returning Officer for bye election on LA-03 Mirpur-03 while additional district and session judge Mirpur had been appointed as Returning Officer and Tehsildar Dodial as Assistant Returning officer for the election.