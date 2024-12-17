- Home
Scholars Call For Global Action On Kashmir And Palestine At International Forum In Istanbul
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Halic University, Istanbul, over 100 scholars from 98 countries came on Monday together to discuss pressing issues of peace, conflict and the long-standing unresolved disputes of Kashmir and Palestine and Syria Crisis
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2024) Halic University, Istanbul, over 100 scholars from 98 countries came on Monday together to discuss pressing issues of peace, conflict and the long-standing unresolved disputes of Kashmir and Palestine and Syria Crisis .
The event, held under the banner of the Istanbul Forum, highlighted the urgent need for the United Nations (UN) to fulfil its responsibility in implementing its resolutions and upholding the principles of justice, peace, and human rights, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Tuesday.
The forum emphasized that Kashmir and Palestine remain among the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations, which was established to build on the foundational goals of the League of Nations – to ensure peace, security, and the right to self-determination for all nations. Scholars reaffirmed that the international community, led by the UN, bears the moral and legal responsibility to address these disputes in alignment with its resolutions and international law.
Speaking at the forum, Dr Waleed Rasool called upon the global community to speak truth to power and to advocate for the inalienable rights of the people in Kashmir and Palestine.
It was highlighted that the UN, as the guardian of international peace and human rights, must play a decisive role in ensuring the right to life, liberty, and property for oppressed populations.
The forum concluded with a call for a united global push for peace, justice, and self-determination for the people of Kashmir and Palestine.“The purpose of the United Nations has always been to prevail upon the powerful and ensure the protection of human rights and international law,” stated one of the speakers. “Now more than ever, the sane voices of the international community must unite to end these long-standing conflicts.”
The Istanbul Forum stands as a testament to the collective will of scholars, peacemakers, and human rights defenders worldwide to seek solutions to global conflicts through dialogue, advocacy, and international cooperation, the message concluded.
