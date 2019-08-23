UrduPoint.com
Scholars Strongly Condemn Indian Atrocities In IOK At Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:05 PM

Scholars strongly condemn Indian atrocities in IOK at seminar

Eminent scholars, writers on Friday strongly condemned the Indian government for abrogating the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people here at a seminar organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD)

A seminar titled 'Yakjehti e Kashmir' and urdu (Solidarity of Kashmir and Urdu) presided over by prominent scholar Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik.

A seminar titled 'Yakjehti e Kashmir' and urdu (Solidarity of Kashmir and Urdu) presided over by prominent scholar Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik.

Director General NLPD, Iftikhar Arif in his remarks welcomed the scholars, writers and poets to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. More such seminars and events would be organized, he added.

He said all the scholars and writers were supporting the freedom struggle of people of Kashmir and right of self determination.

Prominent scholars including Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Dr. Ayub Sabir, Dr. Maqsood Jafri, Dr. Najiba, Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar, Israr Ayub, Prof. Jalil Aali and Javed Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

The writers and scholars highly praised the government decision to establish special Kashmir desks at Pakistan Missions abroad and termed it a good step by the government.

Scholars said that more than 30 languages being spoken in Kashmir valley but Urdu is the language of communication of people of Kashmir.

The writers expressed the hope that present government is taking steps to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level, adding that government should take into confidence all the Muslim countries.

They urged the world community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Resolution of Right of Self Determination.

In his key note speech, Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Pakistan Movement and Freedom Movement of Kashmir was one. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly declared Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan.

Earlier, Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif and scholars also planted trees at lawn of National Promotion Language Development under 10 billion Trees Project.

