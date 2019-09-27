UrduPoint.com
Scholars Voice Against Criminal Silence Observed By World Leadership On Blockade Of Kashmir

Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:23 PM

The world leadership is observing criminal silence on the on going atrocities and blockade in Palestine and Kashmir, said clerics and leading scholars at "Unity of Ummah Ulemas and Mashaykh Convention" on Friday

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council chaired the conference. The speakers said that 51 days have passed to the blockade of Kashmir and the world community has been observing criminal silence on prevailing atrocities at oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, said a press release.

The participants of the Convention underlined that stability and security of Harmain Al Sharifain and burning issues of Muslim Ummah, Kashmir and Palestine could only be settled with unity of Muslim world.

The convention underlined that mosques and seminaries in Pakistan would not become any part of chaos confrontation in the country. The convention also lauded decision of the government to link registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education. Ulemas and Mashaykh of the convention also resolved that Islamic sections of the constitution of Pakistan relating finality of prophethood will not be annuled. Pakistan would not acknowledge existence of Israel at any cost. The clerics also stated that Kashmir and Palestine were burning issues of Muslim Ummah, which can't be ignored. Pakistan was not isolated on issue of Kashmir. The enemies of Islam and Muslims hatching organized conspiracies to target stable Muslim countries. The Ummah would not tolerate prevailing drone strikes at oil sites in Saudi Arabia and ongoing atrocities at oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Pakistan has assured complete support for people of Kashmir and Palestine at every forum in the world, they maintained.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, while addressing the Ulema Convention stated that conspiracies were being hatched to fan sectarian anarchy within Muslim world. He also demanded of the government to ensure implementation on National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

The elements who claims that Kashmir and Palestine were not issues of Muslim Ummah are worst traitors of Muslim world. OIC and Saudia Arabia has announced to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir at every forum in the world. He also added that any politics on the faith and belief on Finality of Prophethood would not be tolerated.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that India aiming at making sectarian violence within different religious sects. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Ulemas and Mashaykh Convention will be arranged all over the country. In this connection Ulema Mashaykh Convention would be held in Lahore on September 27,in Faisalabad on October 29th.

Notable participants of the Convention include Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Shakeel Qasmi, Maulana Saadullah Ludhyanvi, Maulana Abdul Raoof, Maulana Azhar Mehmood,Maulana Ammar Masood, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Abdul Mujahid Watto, Qari Umar Usman, Malik Abdul Raheem, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Marali and Maulana Ashfaq Patafi.



