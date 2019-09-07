UrduPoint.com
School Children Protest Against Indian Atrocities In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

Thousands of students (male and female) and teachers of a chain of schools and colleges organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad on Saturday against 33-day lock down, curfew and communication blockade in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of students (male and female) and teachers of a chain of schools and colleges organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad on Saturday against 33-day lock down, curfew and communication blockade in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Teachers and student of Read Foundation school System, run by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan gathered at Gojra area of the city and organized a big protest rally from Gojra to Chatter Domel chouk holding banners and play cards inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and lock-down in IOK.

The participants of the rally, a reasonable number of women, chanted anti India and pro-freedom slogans during the march and demanded United Nations organization in their speeches to intervene in the Kashmir crisis ending the lock-down and ensuring the eight to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies and protests have become daily activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the last one month where people from every walk of life organize separate rallies to play their part against the Indian atrocities in IOK which created unusual political and emotional atmosphere in the region.

Thousands of people organized a sit in near Line of control (LoC) at Tetrinote in Poonch district on the call of Jammu Kashmir liberation front (JKLF) Sagheer group, creating a security risk for themselves as well.

Yesterday, Indian firing across the LOC had left 5 people injured while crossing the divide in protest by dozens of political activists of JKLF at Nakyal sector in Kotli district.

