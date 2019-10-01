UrduPoint.com
School Children, Rickshaw Union Rally For Kashmir Liberation

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:09 PM

School children, rickshaw union rally for Kashmir liberation

Schoolchildren and rickshaw union staged a rally here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Schoolchildren and rickshaw union staged a rally here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

The participants were chanting full-throated slogans 'Kashmir baney ga Pakistan', liberate Kashmir.

The rally started from Wasanday Walli chowk and concluded at Dadan Kot.

Speaking on the occasion, president rickshaw union Shah Rukh Khan and social worker Pannu Khan said that silence of world community on Kashmir was deplorable. They said that efforts of Pakistani government and its people would soon bear the fruit and Kashmir would liberate from Indian yoke.

The speakers also hailed the address of PM Imran Khan in United Nations General Assembly session.

