School Children, Rickshaw Union Rally For Kashmir Liberation
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:09 PM
Schoolchildren and rickshaw union staged a rally here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren
The participants were chanting full-throated slogans 'Kashmir baney ga Pakistan', liberate Kashmir.
The rally started from Wasanday Walli chowk and concluded at Dadan Kot.
Speaking on the occasion, president rickshaw union Shah Rukh Khan and social worker Pannu Khan said that silence of world community on Kashmir was deplorable. They said that efforts of Pakistani government and its people would soon bear the fruit and Kashmir would liberate from Indian yoke.
The speakers also hailed the address of PM Imran Khan in United Nations General Assembly session.