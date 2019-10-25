UrduPoint.com
Schoolchildren, APHC Stage Protest Rally Against Indian Atrocities In IOK

Schoolchildren from different schools of the federal capital, civil society members and people from different backgrounds on Friday staged a protest demonstration from a Serena Hotel to Diplomatic Enclave to protest the continuous Indian atrocities and human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Schoolchildren from different schools of the Federal capital, civil society members and people from different backgrounds on Friday staged a protest demonstration from a Serena Hotel to Diplomatic Enclave to protest the continuous Indian atrocities and human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A large number of children, women, politicians, journalists, teachers, members of minority communities and the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) (Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter) participated in the protest rally and chanted slogans against Indian brutalities.

The protestors carried placards inscribed with different anti- India slogans.

The rally was led by leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The participants demanded immediate lifting of curfew from occupied valley.

The protestors expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned Indian highhandedness against innocent Kashmiris.

