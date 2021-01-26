Schools move top Indian court for internet restoration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Human Rights activists on Black Day in Kashmir has demanded to restore the 4g internet services in the occupied territory to avoid the loss of study and businesses.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the territory, contending that the restrictions have adversely affected the interests of students and businesses.

According to human rights activists on Tuesday , around 3,800 private schools from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) moved Indian Supreme Court to restoration of 4G internet according to December 11, 2020, order of the central government restricting internet speed in Jammu & Kashmir to 2G on the ground that it violated Articles 14 (right to equality) 19 (1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression and 21 (right to life and personal liberty of the Constitution.

The petitioner submitted that it was constrained to move the top court after more than 500 days of continuous internet restrictions which had become a routine and permanent character.

This is the second petition on the issue since January 10, 2020, when the top Indian court declared access to the internet a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution.

Foundation for Media Professionals had in March last year approached the Supreme Court challenging the restrictions on internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information and advisories on COVID19, they added.