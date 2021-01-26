UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Move Top Indian Court For Internet Restoration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:04 PM

Schools move top Indian court for internet restoration

Human Rights activists on Black Day in Kashmir has demanded to restore the 4G internet services in the occupied territory to avoid the loss of study and businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Human Rights activists on Black Day in Kashmir has demanded to restore the 4g internet services in the occupied territory to avoid the loss of study and businesses.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the territory, contending that the restrictions have adversely affected the interests of students and businesses.

According to human rights activists on Tuesday , around 3,800 private schools from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) moved Indian Supreme Court to restoration of 4G internet according to December 11, 2020, order of the central government restricting internet speed in Jammu & Kashmir to 2G on the ground that it violated Articles 14 (right to equality) 19 (1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression and 21 (right to life and personal liberty of the Constitution.

The petitioner submitted that it was constrained to move the top court after more than 500 days of continuous internet restrictions which had become a routine and permanent character.

This is the second petition on the issue since January 10, 2020, when the top Indian court declared access to the internet a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution.

Foundation for Media Professionals had in March last year approached the Supreme Court challenging the restrictions on internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information and advisories on COVID19, they added.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Internet Jammu 4G 2G January March December 2020 Media From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

South Africa loses 3rd wicket to Pakistan at 108 r ..

3 minutes ago

CPV congress opens to elect new leadership, map ou ..

2 minutes ago

Moin expects high from Yasir Shah against SA

2 minutes ago

Man Who Attacked 3 Russians in Istanbul Suffers Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves inquiry into Broadsheet

20 minutes ago

UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout: offici ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.