Schools Open In IoK, Students Stay Away

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

Schools open in IoK, students stay away

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), High schools on Wednesday reopened in some areas, but students kept away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), High schools on Wednesday reopened in some areas, but students kept away.

Higher Secondary schools in the valley were shut for over three weeks due to restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, Kashmir Medial Service reported.

Officials said that high schools reopened this morning. However, limited staff presence was seen in the schools.

Occupied Kashmir is facing unprecedented clampdown since August 05 when Narendra Modi-led communal government revoked the special status of the territory by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

