SCO Revolutionizes Information Technology In Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:51 PM

The state-run Special Communication Organization (SCO), the largest telecom provider in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan has revolutionized information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources

"The newly established state’s first software technology park in Mirpur will soon be inaugurated in Mirpur," SCO authoritative sources told APP here Wednesday.

The Software Technology Park (STP) at Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to SCO’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ushers in a new era of innovation and growth with the potential of the region, as the sources underlined.

It will strengthen the economy of Pakistan by empowering the youth. Modern facilities have been provided in this park, covering an area of 4000 square feet in the centre of Mirpur City.

The park has a conference room with reception, a meeting room, a conference hall, and a seminar hall. Apart from the hall, workshop, and training, there are social networking facilities, while separate rooms have been made for women. Access to this park is very easy. A cafeteria or kitchen, dedicated space for prayers, and full facilities for Zoom meetings are provided for guests.

SCO has made special arrangements to ensure the fastest internet. This project is poised to provide a lot of benefits by catering to the needs of freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and professionals in the region.

SCO invites all local communities in Mirpur, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir to be a part of the future. It invites the public to embark together on this exciting journey of cooperation, innovation, and unlimited possibilities and play their role in the country’s economic development.

