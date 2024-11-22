SCO takes revolutionary steps to adapt people, to Information Technology in AJK / GB: CO SCO Mirpur D

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State-run Special Communications Organization (SCO) is taking revolutionary steps to adapt the people and especially the young generation to information technology on a priority basis in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

This was disclosed by Commanding Officer of Special Communication Organization (SCO) Mirpur Division Lieutenant Colonel Adeel Malik during a meeting with Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain in later's office here on Friday.

The SCO Mirpur division head briefed the Divisional Commissioner of various ongoing and future SCO-sponsored projects in Mirpur Division.

He continued that on special instructions of the Director General SCO Major General Umar Ahmad Shah SCO, Mirpur Division was taking revolutionary steps to adapt the people and especially the young generation to information technology on a priority basis in the region.

"The Organization is committed to promote all latest and swift means of information technology (IT) providing best internet services to empower the youth of the region.

Elaborating various SCO sponsored projects, he said that "Freelancing Hubs at Park and Kunian, Tatta Pani and other locations are working very successfully. Software Technology Park at Bhimbar and Freelancing Hubs at Khairowal have also been completed and will be inaugurated soon, he added.

Lt Col Adeel Malik further said that all these initiatives were aimed at connecting the people and youth here by 100% IT skills besi6 empowering them so that they could get training from their door step.

He observed that today's educated youth can play a significant role in the development of the country by becoming self-sufficient and self supported through securing full command of knowledge and studies in the IT field.

Sharing his views besides lauding the SCO's endeavours, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain described the performance and initiatives of SCO in Azad Jammu Kashmir and especially in Mirpur Division as a new milestone in the field.

He said that SCO was the only national organization, no any complaint against whom, since its emergence, have come from anywhere. "Being free from complaints in today's fast era of social media it was the positive sign of a great success of SCO", Ch Mukhtar said.

The Commissioner welcomed the induction of Colonel Adeel Malik ias head of the SCO n Mirpur Division.

Lauding the services of the SCO in swift mass telecoms network in AJK, the Commissioner assured SCO of the full cooperation of the Divisional administration for the promotion of technology of telecoms for public utilisation in the Mirpur division.

The Commissioner Mirpur Division al presented the memorial shield to the Commanding Officer Lt Col Adeel Malik on this occasion.

