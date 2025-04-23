Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education Complex

Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed Wednesday visited South Asia's largest Orphans Rehabilitation Center, the KORT Education Complex in Mirpur, to review its facilities and meet the resident orphan students

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed Wednesday visited South Asia's largest Orphans Rehabilitation Center, the KORT education Complex in Mirpur, to review its facilities and meet the resident orphan students.

On this occasion, Brig. Fareed applauded KORT’s comprehensive care and educational programs.

He was accompanied by Dr. Fida Hussain, District Health Officer of Mirpur, during the visit to the complex, where senior member of the governing body of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Muhammad Shakeel and other officials of the management apprised the AJK Healthy Secretary of the latest facilities of life for over 500 inmates of the grand complex.

During the visit, DHO Dr. Fida Hussain also praised the campus’s health and welfare initiatives. Both officials committed to a formal partnership and future initiatives on behalf of the State Health Department of AJK.

