Security Beefed Up Across AJK Ahead Of Muharramul Haraam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:57 PM

Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Muharramul Haraam

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has beefed up the security in a wake of upcoming month of Muharram ul-Harram to maintain already-prevailed peace and order on the Youm-e-Ashur - the 10th of Muharram

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has beefed up the security in a wake of upcoming month of Muharram ul-Harram to maintain already-prevailed peace and order on the Youm-e-Ashur - the 10th of Muharram.

According to official sources said that police has been put on high alert to maintain law and order and frustrate any attempt of subversion and terrorism in the area during religious gatherings of Muharram.

It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across Azad Jammu & Kashmir following the full mutual sectarian harmony and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought and sects besides the minority communities.

The AJK administration including the State Police authorities were giving final touches to the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division. The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcing agencies were inking the fool proof security arrangements in this connection. Authorities have principally decided to post additional police forces in plain clothes besides in uniform at all the vulnerable points in AJK to maintain peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam.

"An additional police force is being deputed all over AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division to maintain peace and tranquility during the sacred month" the official said while elaborating the security arrangements being taken in this district during Muharram-ul-haraam.

