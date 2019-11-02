UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up In AJK Ahead Of Jashan E Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Jashan e Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, including Mirpur district, authorities have restructured and beefed up the security across the liberated territory to maintain complete peace and order during the most sacred Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations on November 10 (Sunday), official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, including Mirpur district, authorities have restructured and beefed up the security across the liberated territory to maintain complete peace and order during the most sacred Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations on November 10 (Sunday), official sources said.

Indication to this effect was given by official sources about intensification of the security arrangements on the eve of the scheduled world-over enthusiastic celebration of scheduled sanctified day of Jashan e Eid MIlad un Nabi (PBUH).

Official sources told APP Saturday that although complete peace and order persists in AJK including Mirpur district, yet the fool-proof the security has been beefed up in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to ensure law and order during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

In the wake of the measures to tighten the security, the checking at all the routes leading to AJK the exit and entry points including Mangla, Kohala, Azad Pattan, Gujrat-Bhimbher Road and Dhan Galli, has been intensified.

The district police heads of all ten AJK districts have been served with special directives to keep the police contingents alert and vigilant to maintain peace and order during Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and other sacred Eid Milaad un Nabi (PBUH) congregations to celebrate this one of the most sanctified days in the Islamic history.

