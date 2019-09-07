Sedition case against me politically motivated: Shehla Rasheed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rasheed, has described the sedition case filed against her as frivolous, politically motivated and a pathetic attempt to silence her.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shehla Rashid in her tweet said that she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her for speaking out on the clampdown in occupied Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris.

"The FIR is frivolous, politically motivated and a pathetic attempt to silence me," she added.

Shehla Rasheed in a series of tweets had said that the Indian Army was involved in human rights abuses amid a clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government. She had stated that the Indian Army was indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in occupied Kashmir.