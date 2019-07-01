Sehrai concerned about deteriorating health of party leader

Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of party leader, Abdul Ghani Butt of Sopore, languishing in Baramulla jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of party leader, Abdul Ghani Butt of Sopore , languishing in Baramulla jail

He said Abdul Ghani Butt has been suffering from different ailments and unfortunately also developed a serious Kidney problem, however, but he is not being provided proper treatment, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said Abdul Ghani Butt has continuously meted out ill treatment even from judiciary as several times courts also denied bail to him.

He said in absence of proper medical treatment he is facing immense hardships. He termed such outrageous and inhuman behavior a gross human rights violation.

Sehrai demanded that illegally detained Abdul Ghani Butt should be provided immediate medical treatment and the authorities should facilitate his release on health grounds without any further delay.